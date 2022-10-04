Pair charged with murder of Neasden woman and fraud

A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of a 71-year-old in Neasden.

Chelsea Grant, 27, and Xyaire Howard, 22, both of Press Road, are accused of killing Susan Hawkey, and have also been charged with fraud.

Both appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Monday (October 3) and are due to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday (October 5).

Police were called at just before 11.30am on Monday, September 26 after concerns were raised about the welfare of a woman at a house in Aylesbury Street.

Officers attended and the body of Susan Hawkey was found at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The investigation is being led by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime.