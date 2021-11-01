News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police investigate reported stabbing in Harlesden

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:03 PM November 1, 2021
Forensic officers investigate a reported stabbing in Harlesden

Police have set up a crime scene in Harlesden to investigate a possible stabbing.

Officers were called to Holland Road at 6.10am on Monday (November 1) to reports of a stabbing.

Police were called to Holland Road to reports of a stabbing but no victim was found

A Met spokesperson said when officers attended no victim or suspect were at the scene. 

A cordon has been put in place.

Forensic officers were at Holland Road at the corner with Lushington Road throughout Monday .

Forensic officers in Holland Road, Harlesden

Enquiries are ongoing.

