Police investigate reported stabbing in Harlesden

Police have set up a crime scene in Harlesden to investigate a possible stabbing.

Officers were called to Holland Road at 6.10am on Monday (November 1) to reports of a stabbing.

Police were called to Holland Road to reports of a stabbing but no victim was found - Credit: David Nathan

A Met spokesperson said when officers attended no victim or suspect were at the scene.

A cordon has been put in place.

Forensic officers were at Holland Road at the corner with Lushington Road throughout Monday .

Forensic officers in Holland Road, Harlesden - Credit: David Nathan

Enquiries are ongoing.