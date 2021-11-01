Police investigate reported stabbing in Harlesden
Published: 5:03 PM November 1, 2021
- Credit: David Nathan
Police have set up a crime scene in Harlesden to investigate a possible stabbing.
Officers were called to Holland Road at 6.10am on Monday (November 1) to reports of a stabbing.
A Met spokesperson said when officers attended no victim or suspect were at the scene.
A cordon has been put in place.
Forensic officers were at Holland Road at the corner with Lushington Road throughout Monday .
You may also want to watch:
Enquiries are ongoing.
Most Read
- 1 Man in hospital after being stabbed in Neasden
- 2 Appeal after man assaulted on Wembley bus
- 3 Child in hospital and another injured after Kilburn collision
- 4 Winterfest returns to Wembley Park with a festival of lights
- 5 Catalytic converter theft in Willesden Green highlights growing problem
- 6 Mother of murdered sisters pledges jailed teenage killer 'will not be let out'
- 7 Pink mob: Two Harlesden women among gang jailed for drug offences valued at £2million
- 8 Harrow Borough continue good form with FA Trophy win over South Park
- 9 Animal charity Mayhew places £80K job advert while axing staff
- 10 Spiking by injection incident investigated by Met Police