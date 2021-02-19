Murder investigation launched after teen fatally stabbed in Wembley

Published: 2:51 PM February 19, 2021

The scene on Preston Road on February 18. - Credit: David Nathan/999London

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager was fatally stabbed in Wembley.

The Met Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to Preston Road at about 11.30pm on Thursday (February 18) after a 16-year-old boy had been knifed.

Although he was treated at the scene and taken to hospital, he died shortly before 9am.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

On Friday, buses were disrupted around the crime scene, which is on Preston Road between the junctions of Logan Road and The Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

Ch Supt Sara Leach said: "It is another tragedy that a boy of just 16 years old has died as the result of a knife crime.

"My thoughts are with his family at this time and my officers, alongside homicide detectives, are doing everything they can to identify and arrest those responsible."

She said there will now be "enhanced reassurance patrols" around the Preston Road area.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, with reference CAD 8167/18Feb.

