Murder investigation launched after teen fatally stabbed in Wembley
- Credit: David Nathan/999London
A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager was fatally stabbed in Wembley.
The Met Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to Preston Road at about 11.30pm on Thursday (February 18) after a 16-year-old boy had been knifed.
Although he was treated at the scene and taken to hospital, he died shortly before 9am.
His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.
On Friday, buses were disrupted around the crime scene, which is on Preston Road between the junctions of Logan Road and The Avenue.
You may also want to watch:
No arrests have been made.
Ch Supt Sara Leach said: "It is another tragedy that a boy of just 16 years old has died as the result of a knife crime.
Most Read
- 1 Wanted drug dealer jailed after police seize combat knives in Willesden
- 2 Brent man jailed after spitting at police officers
- 3 Emergency service couple from Wembley gifted £20,000 dream wedding
- 4 Murder investigation launched after teen fatally stabbed in Wembley
- 5 QPR assistant Eustace heaps praise on the squad for recent form
- 6 Affinity apologises over Wembley water leak problems
- 7 Prospect House: What happened to the 'brilliant partnership'?
- 8 Police officers investigated after murder footage appears online
- 9 More than 2,000 Brent Council staff to receive Covid bonuses
- 10 House fire causes traffic gridlock back to Park Royal
"My thoughts are with his family at this time and my officers, alongside homicide detectives, are doing everything they can to identify and arrest those responsible."
She said there will now be "enhanced reassurance patrols" around the Preston Road area.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, with reference CAD 8167/18Feb.