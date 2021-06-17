Published: 3:20 PM June 17, 2021

Two sisters who were allegedly murdered by a teenager in a Kingsbury park were stabbed with “severe force”, the Old Bailey has heard.

Bibaa Henry, 46, suffered eight stab wounds and her 27-year-old sister Nicole Smallman sustained 28 stab injuries.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Danyal Hussein appearing in the dock at the Old Bailey - Credit: PA

Danyal Hussein, 19, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, accused of killing them, has denied double murder and possessing a knife.

The sisters were attacked in Fryent Country Park in the early hours of June 6 last year after celebrating Ms Henry’s birthday with friends.

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman taken from Bibaa's phone. - Credit: PA

Ms Smallman’s boyfriend Adam Stone discovered their bodies hidden in bushes in the park on June 7 last year, jurors have heard.

A bloody kitchen knife was recovered from long grass nearby, the court heard.

You may also want to watch:

On Wednesday (June 16), pathologist Virginia Fitzpatrick-Swallow presented the findings of post-mortem examinations of the bodies.

She said Ms Henry, who was 5ft 2in tall and weighed 9st 4lb, had six stab wounds to her chest, and two to her groin and back.

Three of them penetrated the heart and lungs and together proved fatal, jurors heard.

A 15cm deep stab wound, which went through the breast bone, would have required “severe” force, the court was told.

Ms Henry would have collapsed and fallen unconscious within seconds and abrasions to her back suggested she had been dragged face up across rough ground, jurors heard.

No injuries were found that would indicate she had fought back, the pathologist said.

Ms Smallman, who was 5ft 5in tall and weighed 8st, was stabbed 28 times and also suffered other injuries as she tried to ward off her assailant, jurors heard.

Her injuries included a slicing-type wound to the chin and a collection of stab and puncture wounds to the chest.

One of them was delivered with such “severe force” that it penetrated her breast bone, the court heard.

Ms Smallman also suffered injuries to the back and shoulder, including two that fatally damaged the lungs, the pathologist said.

Ms Fitzpatrick-Swallow said the younger woman would have been able to remain upright for a “small handful of minutes” before collapsing.

She went on to identify more injuries to the hip, thigh, right leg and left arm, as well as cuts to the right hand.

The pathologist concluded she died from the injuries to the lungs.

She said some of the wounds indicated Ms Smallman had tried to fight off her attacker.

And, like her sister, there were grazes consistent with being dragged, jurors heard.

The court heard that both women’s injuries were potentially survivable had they received swift medical attention.

The trial continues.

Additional reporting by Emily Pinnick, PA