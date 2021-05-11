Updated
Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Dudden Hill
- Credit: David Nathan
A man has been rushed to hospital with "multiple gunshot injuries" following an incident in Dudden Hill.
Emergency services were scrambled to Dudden Hill Lane at approximately 1.59pm to reports of a man with gunshot injuries.
Police officers along with colleagues from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and Helicopter Emergency Medical Service attended and found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot injuries, Scotland Yard said.
He was taken to hospital by LAS where he remains in a stable condition and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A crime scene remains in place and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the local area.
At this early stage, there have been no arrests.
Witnesses at the scene reported hearing shots fired.
A LAS spokesperson said:
"We were called at 1.52pm today (11 May) to reports of an incident on Cooper Road, NW10.
"We sent an ambulance crew, two medics in cars, and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.
"A person was treated at the scene and taken to a major trauma centre as a priority."
Traffic is at a standstill.
One local who drove past the scene after emergency services had arrived said the roads were "chocker".
She added: "I was just driving down and saw the air ambulance. There were lots of police cars, lots of police men, lots of ambulances and an air ambulance in the grounds of the College of North West London.
"The roads have been taped up, all the roads are blocked, it's chocker.
"It's getting beyond a joke. There was a shooting just down the road last week."
On May 8, a Section 60 order was authorised by the North West Borough unit to cover the wards of #Harlesden #Stonebridge #WillesdenGreen and #DuddenHill. It ran from 6.10pm on May 8 to 4am on May 9, according to @MPSBrent.
@MPSBrent added: "This is in response to intelligence about possible violence on the borough," it added.
The Met's Trident officers are investigating and enquiries continue.
Anybody with information or dashcam footage of the incident should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 3780/11MAY.
To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
This article has been updated as information came through.
On Friday we reported shots were fired in Kingsbury and a man arrested.