Sex attacker jailed after raping schoolgirl in Harlesden

Published: 3:50 PM January 28, 2021

A man who raped a 15-year-old girl in school uniform in Harlesden, and then handed her £10, has been jailed for nine years.

Deangelo Brown, 23, of Bank Close in Luton, targeted the schoolgirl in Harlesden High Street on 10 March last year.

He demanded the young victim follow him, suggesting he may have a weapon, and took her to a nearby alleyway where he raped her, the Crime Prosecution Service (CPS) said. He gave her £10 as he left.

The incident was recorded on a mobile phone by a witness who was alarmed after hearing screams and cries and saw the teenager being attacked. She was able to call the police and comfort the victim until officers arrived. Brown was arrested nearby.

He was found guilty of rape and sexual activity with a child at Harrow Crown Court and sentenced on Thursday (January 28) to nine years in prison, followed by four years on licence. The woman who intervened during the attack was awarded £800 by the judge.

Kerry McNulty, from the CPS, said: “This was a horrific sexual attack in broad daylight on a child in school uniform.

“The prosecution case included CCTV evidence of Brown in the vicinity and mobile phone footage of the attack itself.

"The young victim was also able to pick out her attacker during an identity parade.

“Brown has shown no remorse and subjected his victim to the ordeal of going through a trial despite the overwhelming evidence against him.

“Throughout proceedings Brown claimed he had been a victim of mistaken identity, but the jury decided otherwise.

“The young victim in this case has shown immense courage by coming to court to give evidence against her attacker, and I hope this conviction goes some way in helping her move forward in her life.”