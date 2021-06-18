Met officer found guilty of assault after grabbing victim when off duty
A Met Police officer who grabbed and threatened to search his victim without grounds while off duty and intoxicated in Brent has been found guilty of assault and a public order offence.
PC Stephen Maskell, 44, who was based on the north east command unit, appeared in Willesden Magistrates’ Court on June 17.
The officer was found guilty of assault by beating and using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm and distress to another person.
The charges relate to an incident in the early hours on July 5, 2020, in Charlton Road.
PC Maskell, who was off duty at the time, identified himself as a police officer and grabbed the victim, shouting that he was detaining him for a search, despite not having grounds to do so, according to the Met Police.
The officer became aggressive and abusive to the victim and a resident who came into the street to see what was happening.
Officers attended the scene to find Maskell “heavily intoxicated” - he was arrested and later charged in August 2020.
Maskell was placed on restricted duties by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.
Misconduct proceedings will take place following the conclusion of criminal proceedings.
He will appear for sentencing before Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 19.
Supt Waheed Kha said: “The high standards we expect from our officers apply equally when they are off duty.
“PC Maskell’s actions on this night were unacceptable. Misconduct proceedings will now take place following the conclusion of criminal proceedings.”