Series of sexual assaults reported in Dollis Hill

Published: 7:41 AM September 15, 2021

A series of sexual assaults have been reported in Dollis Hill.

Police say three separate incidents each took place less than five minutes’ walk from Dollis Hill Underground Station. Officers are treating them as linked.

The first assault took place at 11.25pm on August 28 when a woman, 30, was followed by a male and sexually assaulted on Fleetwood Road.

The second assault occurred at around 10.05pm on September 5 when a 21-year-old woman was followed by a male and sexually assaulted on Ellesmere Road.

A member of the public intervened and the suspect subsequently fled the scene, police say.

You may also want to watch:

At 10.15pm on September 11 a woman, 21, was sexually assaulted by a male, again on Ellesmere Road. A member of the public intervened and the suspect fled the scene.

Each victim described the man as mixed race with facial stubble, of slim build and wearing black clothing at the time of the assaults.

Detective Inspector Jonny Newell said: “All of these assaults took place on a weekend, at a similar time and in very close proximity to both the underground and each other.

“It is clear that the perpetrator is waiting at or near the tube station with the sole purpose of seeking out women to follow to a secluded area before he carries out his attacks.

“On each occasion the victims have managed to raise the alarm, causing their attacker to flee the scene. We are incredibly grateful to the two members of the public who came to their assistance.

“All of the women have understandably been left shaken and we are doing everything we can to stop this happening again.

“We would urge anyone who lives in the area to think about whether they saw anything suspicious on any of these evenings and to check any CCTV or doorbell footage they may have.

“Sexual assaults of this nature remain very rare but we will of course be carrying out extra patrols in the area over the next few weeks.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is one of the Met’s top priorities and we are determined to stop this man from causing further harm.”

Anyone with information should call 101, giving the reference 8659/11SEP.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.