A man is wanted by police following a series of indecent exposure incidents across various locations in Brent.

Detectives have released images of a man they wish to speak to after multiple occurrences - all involving lone women - were reported between Tuesday, June 8 and Friday, July 8.

Monks Park Gardens in Stonebridge Park, Gibbons Recreation Ground in Neasden, King Edward VII park and Bruce Road are among the locations where women have been targeted.

Each incident took place in the early to late morning, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

Det Cons Lewis Jelley said: “We take violence against women very seriously and I would encourage anyone who recognises the man in the images to contact us."

The person sought is described as a white, 5ft 8ins, male who habitually wears dark clothes, glasses and a rucksack.

In all the incidents he has ridden a distinctive bicycle with fluorescent green markings.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, tweet @MetCC - quoting reference CAD 3128/12JUL22.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.