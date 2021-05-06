Stop and search order placed on parts of Brent due to 'gang tensions'

Published: 4:11 PM May 6, 2021

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search in London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A stop and search order has been placed on Stonebridge, Harlesden, Willesden Green and Dudden Hill in response to "gang tensions".

A Section 60 order has been authorised by the North West borough command unit that these areas be policed from 2pm today (May 6) until 3am.

A Section 60 order, providing officers with additional search powers, will be in effect until 3am.



This is in response to information about increased gang tensions in the area.



It will cover Stonebridge, Harlesden, Willesden Green and Dudden Hill.

The order has been placed "in response to increased gang tensions in the area" until 3am, it said on Twitter.

Section 60 orders provide officers with additional powers to stop and search people.

It allows officers to robustly police the area and reassure the community.

@BrentMPS said in a tweet: "A Section 60 order, providing officers with additional search powers, will be in effect until 3am.

"This is in response to information about increased gang tensions in the area.

"It will cover Stonebridge, Harlesden, Willesden Green and Dudden Hill."