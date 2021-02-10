News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Second teenager arrested after Sven Badzak murdered in Kilburn

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 7:39 PM February 10, 2021   
Sven Badzak

Sven Badzak was fatally stabbed in Kilburn - Credit: Jasna Badzak

A second teenager has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man in Kilburn.

Sven Badzak was stabbed to death in a "barbaric attack" in Willesden Lane on Saturday (February 6).

A post-mortem examination carried out on February 8 confirmed he died of multiple stab wounds.

A 16-year-old male was also found suffering stab injuries after fleeing into a shop on Willesden Lane.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition, Scotland Yard said.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on this afternoon ( February 10) and taken into custody at a London police station.

Yesterday a 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody at an east London police station, police said.

Anybody with information  is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5580/06Feb.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.


Knife Crime
Brent News

