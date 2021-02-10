Second teenager arrested after Sven Badzak murdered in Kilburn
- Credit: Jasna Badzak
A second teenager has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man in Kilburn.
Sven Badzak was stabbed to death in a "barbaric attack" in Willesden Lane on Saturday (February 6).
A post-mortem examination carried out on February 8 confirmed he died of multiple stab wounds.
A 16-year-old male was also found suffering stab injuries after fleeing into a shop on Willesden Lane.
He remains in hospital in a stable condition, Scotland Yard said.
You may also want to watch:
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on this afternoon ( February 10) and taken into custody at a London police station.
Yesterday a 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Most Read
- 1 Teenager arrested on suspicion of murdering Sven Badzak in Kilburn
- 2 QPR looking to build on recent fortunes away to Rotherham
- 3 Mother's tribute to 'polite charming' son stabbed to death in Kilburn
- 4 'I will not allow the leader to bully me,' says Lib Dem councillor
- 5 Complaint over councillors' lockdown 'photo opp' rejected
- 6 Disabled Wembley man's operation delayed three times due to covid
- 7 Brent teachers, staff and pupils 'desperate' for schools to reopen
- 8 Priti Patel visits Neasden Temple as it opens as a Covid vaccination centre
- 9 Man stabbed to death and teen critically injured in Kilburn
- 10 Police appeal after man seen in Wembley Park after King's Cross sex attack
He remains in custody at an east London police station, police said.
Anybody with information is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5580/06Feb.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.