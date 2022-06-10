News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Neasden stabbing: Second man charged with St Raphael's Estate murder

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 11:38 AM June 10, 2022
Jensen-Wallace Devon was fatally injured in Henderson Close on the St Raphael's Estate in Neasden, Brent

Jensen-Wallace Devon was fatally injured in Henderson Close on the St Raphael's Estate in Neasden, Brent

A second man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing on the St Raphael's Estate in Neasden.

Lamar Grant, 24, who lives on the estate in Pitfield Way, was charged today (June 10) with the murder of 25-year-old Devon Jensen-Wallace and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Mr Jensen-Wallace was found injured in the street by police, who were called to Henderson Close at about 6.30pm on Wednesday, June 1.

Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene 45 minutes later.

Jamal Grant, 30, who also lives in Pitfield Way,  has also been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared at the Old Bailey yesterday (June 9), and a provisional trial date has been set for August.

A third man, aged 51, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

