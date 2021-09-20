Video

Published: 11:38 AM September 20, 2021

Police are offering a £20,000 reward as they seek the killer of a man gunned down in his home in South Kilburn.

Jeffrey Wegby, 26, was attacked in Hansel Road and was found with a gunshot wound to his chest at 12.20am on August 12 last year.

Suspect Jaguar XF Estate involved in Jeffrey Wegbe's murder in South Kilburn - Credit: Met Police

A silver Jaguar XF Estate circled the area before the "senseless" attack and officers believe the answers lie in the local community, Scotland Yard said.

Jeffrey’s family said in a statement: “Our beloved Jeffrey was killed on that Wednesday morning in what can only be described as a senseless violent attack.

"Understandably, we are distraught by the news and ask that you keep us all in your thoughts and prayers. We would also like to say a huge thank you to our family, the police and wider community for all their support.”

Jeffrey Wegby when a child - Credit: Met Police

Detectives are urging people who can help them to make contact.

A £20,000 reward is being offered for anyone who can provide police with information leading to the conviction of Jeffrey’s killers.

Det Insp James Howarth said: “At 12.20am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, Jeffrey was pursued by the occupants of a Silver Jaguar XF Estate who fatally shot him at his home address in Brent.

"He was just 26 years old. I know the vehicle circled the area before they found and attacked Jeffrey, in the most cowardly way.

Jeffrey Wegbe at a family wedding - Credit: Jeffrey Wegbe

"Though time has passed, our determination to catch the people who brutally attacked Jeffrey remains undiminished."

DI Howarth added: “Please do not hesitate to get in touch with us, as you may hold a significant piece of information that could help our investigation and get justice for Jeffrey and his family.

"Silence only protects violent criminals, who rely on it to continue causing bloodshed and misery in our communities.

"I believe someone in the local community has information about Jeffrey’s murder that could be crucial.

"All I need is for you to share it. Please do the right thing and work with us to take the people involved in serious violent crime off the streets and put them in jail.”

Jeffrey Wegbe - Credit: Met Police

Anyone with information should call the Incident Room on 0208 358 0300, quoting Operational Shadwell.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC or call 101 ref CAD 140/12Aug2020.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Anyone choosing Crimestoppers will not be eligible for the £20,000 reward on offer from police.