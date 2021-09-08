Published: 6:07 PM September 8, 2021

Police are offering a £20,000 reward for information leading to the person responsible for a teenager's murder in Maida Hill.

Ahmed Yasin-Ali, 18, was found with fatal stab injuries in Elmfield Way at around 12.30am on July 15 last year.

Tonight (September 8), detectives are at the scene of the murder around Elmfield Way and Harrow Road, appealing for anyone who can help to get in touch.

They are distributing leaflets to people on the street and anyone with information can either speak directly to officers or get in touch online or by phone.

Det Ch Insp Vicky Tunstall, said: “Ahmed’s murder took place close to Harrow Road which is a busy arterial road through west London.

"Do you remember driving through Harrow Road on the night of the murder?

"Did you see a blue Mazda 2 GT Sport, with a registration of LD17 CXS, leaving the area at speed at around half-past midnight?

“The passing of a year since Ahmed’s death has been torture for his loved ones, but I am hoping that, during these long months, someone will have been told something about the events of that night, or may have heard something about who was responsible, and I urge anyone who has information to take the next step and come forward and speak to us.

"You may even be eligible for a substantial reward for your assistance."

Officers provided first aid to Ahmed prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance. Ahmed was taken by LAS to a central London hospital where he died at 1:06am.

The £20,000 reward is for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the person or people responsible for his death.

So far seven people have been arrested and released under investigation.

A 23-year-old man and 17 year-old youth were arrested on suspicion of murder on July 17 2020.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on July 26 2020 on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of involvement in murder on July 30 2020.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on October 6.

He was bailed to return on a date in November and subsequently released under investigation.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on October 24, on suspicion of murder.

He was bailed to return on a date in November and subsequently released under investigation.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on November 2, on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 185/15Jul20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.