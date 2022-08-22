Detectives released images capturing the suspect in the Queens Park shooting last month - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Images of the suspect in a fatal shooting last month in Queen's Park, West Kilburn, have been published by detectives.

Daneche Tison, 26, was shot outside a block of flats on Bruncker Street early on July 19.

Police were called to the location at 1.56am but Daneche had already been taken to hospital where he was treated but died a short time later.

The CCTV images issued by detectives capture the suspect moments before the murder.

Detective Inspector Jason Fitzpatrick said: “Today I am renewing the appeal for information on this brutal murder.

“I know that someone knows who killed Daneche and I am hoping that seeing the images of the suspect, before Daneche’s life was so cruelly taken, prompts them to do the right thing and come forward.

“Given that there are so many ways to provide information, including with guaranteed anonymity, it is hard to imagine why anyone would protect a murderer. If you can help please don’t hesitate, just share what you know.”

Daneche Tison was shot last month and died in hospital - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Seven men, aged between 21 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of murder and were released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.

A post-mortem examination held on July 21 confirmed Daneche died from a gunshot wound to the heart. He had also suffered a gunshot wound to his back.

A spokesperson for Daneche’s family said: “It’s been a month since we lost our beloved son, brother, grandson, and nephew Daneche Tison. Our lives will never be the same.

“Our sole mission now as a family is to find out who was responsible for cutting such a young and talented life short before his time, and will not rest until we do.

“We would appreciate anyone who may have any information, to please contact the police.”

Anyone with information or footage relating to the incident should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 597/19Jul.

To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.