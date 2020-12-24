Police search for man over alleged racially-aggravated Queen's Park attack
- Credit: Met Police
Police are appealing for help finding a man they want to speak to over an alleged racially-aggravated assault near Queen's Park overground station in December 2019.
A 37-year-old woman was attacked by a group of men outside a grocery shop in Kilburn Lane – near the station - at around 3am on December 22.
Police say the victim was racially abused during the incident and required hospital treatment for a head injury.
Detectives have released an image of the man they wish to speak to. He is white, believed to be aged between 28 and 35, 5ft 10in tall and of average build.
He had a short beard and was wearing a flat cap and black coat at the time of the incident.
Another man, 28, has been previously charged over the incident and will appear in court next in January 2021.
If you recognise the man in the image or can otherwise help the police inquiry, contact officers by calling 101 quoting CAD 1172/22DEC19.
