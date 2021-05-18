Police officer convicted after being caught drink driving

Published: 4:51 PM May 18, 2021

A police officer has been dismissed after being caught drink driving in NW10 - covering Harlesden, Neasden, Park Royal and Willesden - Credit: Met Police

A police officer has been dismissed after being caught drink driving in the NW10 area.

PC Daniel Leighton, attached to the West Area Basic Command Unit, was subject to a public hearing on May 18 to answer an allegation that his conduct amounted to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of ‘discreditable conduct’.

At court he was given a conditional discharge and banned from driving for 12 months.

A Met spokesperson said: "On 16 November 2020, PC Leighton pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol, after the car he was driving was stopped in NW10 on 11 October.

"It was found that he had consumed so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath was over the prescribed limit."

At the misconduct hearing, assistant commissioner Helen Ball found the allegation against PC Leighton proven and he was dismissed without notice.

NW10 covers Harlesden, Neasden, Park Royal and Willesden.