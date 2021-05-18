News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Police officer convicted after being caught drink driving

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 4:51 PM May 18, 2021   
Police officer caught drink driving

A police officer has been dismissed after being caught drink driving in NW10 - covering Harlesden, Neasden, Park Royal and Willesden - Credit: Met Police

A police officer has been dismissed after being caught drink driving in the NW10 area. 

PC Daniel Leighton, attached to the West Area Basic Command Unit, was subject to a public hearing on May 18 to answer an allegation that his conduct amounted to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of ‘discreditable conduct’.

At court he was given a conditional discharge and banned from driving for 12 months.

A Met spokesperson said: "On 16 November 2020, PC Leighton pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol, after the car he was driving was stopped in NW10 on 11 October.

"It was found that he had consumed so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath was over the prescribed limit."

At the misconduct hearing, assistant commissioner Helen Ball found the allegation against PC Leighton proven and he was dismissed without notice.

NW10 covers Harlesden, Neasden, Park Royal and Willesden.

Most Read

  1. 1 Indian Covid variant found in Brent
  2. 2 Man arrested and knife found after police chase through Willesden Green
  3. 3 Parents 'not consulted' on restructuring of Brondesbury Park primary school
  1. 4 Two Brent gang members sentenced for £1.1m fraud involvement
  2. 5 Indian variant of Covid-19 - what's the situation in London?
  3. 6 Police appeal for missing woman from Cricklewood
  4. 7 Exhibition celebrating Gujarati influences launches in Willesden
  5. 8 Man arrested following shooting in Kingsbury
  6. 9 Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Dudden Hill
  7. 10 Three men arrested and gun seized after Neasden car stop
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A teenager was rushed to hospital with a stab wound

London Ambulance Service

Person dies after being 'injured by a train' at Wembley station

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Shots were fired in Dudden Hill and a person taken to hospital

Gun crime

Man shot multiple times in Dudden Hill remains in stable condition

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Gedeon Ngwendema

Knife Crime

Kingsbury teen appears in court charged with Brent Cross fatal stabbing

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Ridwan Ali

Police 'determined' to find Wembley man who failed to appear at court

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon