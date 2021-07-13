Met launches post Euro 2020 investigation following Wembley arrests
- Credit: Met
Scotland Yard has launched a post Euro 2020 investigation after 53 people were arrested in Wembley on match night.
A 'large scale' policing operation was in place in Wembley and across London as England played against Italy in the Euro 2020 Final on July 11.
Despite appeals by Transport for London ahead of the game, a number of people travelled to Wembley without tickets.
Met officers have arrested 86 people following the match, including 53 at Wembley, for a number of offences including public order offences, ABH, drunk and disorderly and criminal damage.
A total of 19 officers received injuries.
Across the tournament there have been over 130 arrests.
Officers, including those from the Mounted Branch and the dog unit, worked with Wembley Stadium officials and stewards to respond to any outbreaks of antisocial behaviour and disorder, and to ensure those with tickets could access the stadium.
Deputy Asst Com Laurence Taylor said: “Throughout the course of the Euros tournament, the vast majority of people have watched the matches responsibly and safely, and enjoyed the build up to [Sunday's] final.
“However, the unacceptable scenes we saw were a small number of people intent on using the football as an excuse to behave appallingly towards other members of the public and officers.
“The reports of online hate crime abuse are utterly abhorrent and totally unacceptable.
"We have launched a post-event investigation and will actively pursue and investigate offenders and criminal offences."
Crowds gathered from early in the morning to celebrate the match, and overwhelmingly the majority of people were able to watch the match safely, Scotland Yard said.
Just before the 8pm match started, a group of people did breach an outer perimeter security cordon and gain entry into the stadium without a ticket.
A spokesperson said: "Officers worked quickly to identify these people and to assist with ejecting them from the stadium."
Asst Com Taylor added: “This behaviour is not welcome in London and I urge anyone who is being subjected to any abuse, both online and in person, to contact police and report it so the police can investigate thoroughly and accordingly.”