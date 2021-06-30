Published: 11:08 AM June 30, 2021

Police made four arrests in Wembley in relation to the football match that ignited the whole country.

A total of five people were arrested in total across London as England beat Germany in the Euro 2020 knockout game at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday (June 29).

In Wembley Park a 21-year old man was arrested for racially aggravated common assault against a steward, Scotland Yard said.

He was further arrested for breaching a banning order.

Two men were arrested for fraud by false representation and a 31-year-old man was arrested for common assault.

In central London a man, also 31, was arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

All were taken into custody at police stations in north London.

Some 45,000 fans descended on Wembley Park to watch England defeat Germany.

Brent's Raheem Sterling scored the first goal after half time with Harry Kane scoring the second.



