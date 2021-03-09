Police investigating Sven Badzak murder appeal for witnesses

Published: 10:29 AM March 9, 2021

Officers investigating the killing of a 22-year-old man in Kilburn are appealing for more witnesses to come forward.

Sven Badzak was stabbed to death in Willesden Lane on February 6 at around 5.40pm while buying orange juice for his mum.

Five males have been arrested on suspicion of murder, Scotland Yard said.

One 17-year-old, two 19-year-olds and two 20-year-old men are due back on bail in late March and April.

A 16-year-old boy who was also found with stab wounds is now recovering from his injuries.

Det Ch Insp Mark Wrigley, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have arrested five people and continue to make good progress, but it is clear that there were more people who witnessed Sven’s murder.

“If you were in Willesden Lane at around 5.40pm on Saturday, February 6 and saw anything, however insignificant you think it might be, I’d like you to get in touch and tell us what you saw.

“Were you in the area at the time? Did you see or hear anything? Do you have any mobile phone or dash camera footage?

"Any detail, no matter how small, could help us.

“Sven’s family has been left utterly devastated and we are doing everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.”

Anybody with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5580/06Feb.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org