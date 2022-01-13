News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Women attacked on way home from night out in Wembley

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:54 AM January 13, 2022
Updated: 11:56 AM January 13, 2022
Police wish to identify these three people after an alleged racially-aggravated attack on two women in Wembley

Police wish to identify these three people after an alleged racially-aggravated attack on two women in Wembley - Credit: Met Police

Two women were seriously injured - with one left needing surgery and the other requiring stitches - in a reportedly racially-aggravated attack in Wembley.

Police say the victims, aged in their 20s, were on their way home from a night out in the early hours of October 24 last year when they were approached by two women and a man in Montrose Crescent.

One of the females allegedly asked the victims for a cigarettes and, when they told her they didn't have any, a fight broke out.

During the attack, one of the victims suffered a leg fracture that required surgery and the second victim sustained a head injury that required stitches.

The group then left the scene on foot.

Police have released images of three people they wish to speak with in connection with the incident.

Anyone who can identify any of the people pictured should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 2621/12JAN22.

To remain completely anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via Crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Women's Safety
Wembley News
Brent News

