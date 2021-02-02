Police appeal after man seen in Wembley Park after King's Cross sex attack
- Credit: BTP
Do you know this man?
Police wish to speak to him in connection with a sexual assault at King’s Cross Underground station.
At 7.45am on November 18, a young victim was sexually assaulted by a man onboard a Victoria line service.
The man was captured on CCTV following another young victim at Oxford Circus Underground station later that day.
British Transport Police (BTP) have reported that the same man was seen taking photos of young victims at Wembley Park Underground station on December 6.
Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.
Investigating officer Robert Wilkes said: “We are really keen to speak with the man in the images after a series of offences in which young victims have been targeted across the Underground network.
“If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2000109531.”
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.