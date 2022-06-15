News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Plea date set for men accused of fatal stabbing in Neasden

Cash Boyle

Published: 12:46 PM June 15, 2022
A plea hearing has been set for the men accused of the fatal stabbing of Devon Jensen-Wallace, who was murdered on the St Raphael's Estate on June 1 - Credit: Google

A plea date has been set for two men charged with murder after Devon Jensen-Wallace was fatally stabbed in Neasden earlier this month.

Devon, 25, was stabbed to death in Henderson Close on the St Raphael's estate on June 1.

Jamal Grant, who lives on the estate in Pitfield Way, was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on June 7.

The 30-year-old appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court that day before appearing at the Old Bailey on June 9. 

Lamar Grant, also of Pitfield Way, was charged with the same offences on June 10.

The 24-year-old appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court that day before appearing at the Old Bailey on June 14.

Both defendants will next appear at the same court on August 25 for a plea and trial preparation hearing. 

They have been remanded in custody until that date.

