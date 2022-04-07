News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

100 plants seized as Wembley 'cannabis factory' busted

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:30 PM April 7, 2022
A cannabis factory was discovered at a home in Mount Pleasant

Around 100 plants have been seized after police discovered a cannabis factory in Wembley yesterday.

Officers from the Met's North West basic command unit went to a home on Mount Pleasant in Alperton around 11am on Wednesday, April 6.

Around 100 cannabis plants have been seized from the Alperton property

A Met spokesperson said police had received information that the property was being used as a cannabis factory.

"No arrests have been made; enquiries continue," they added.

Police say officers had received intelligence that the home was being used as cannabis factory

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and provide reference number CAD 2594/06APR.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make a report online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Wembley News
Brent News

