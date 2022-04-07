100 plants seized as Wembley 'cannabis factory' busted
Published: 12:30 PM April 7, 2022
- Credit: Met Police / Brent MPS
Around 100 plants have been seized after police discovered a cannabis factory in Wembley yesterday.
Officers from the Met's North West basic command unit went to a home on Mount Pleasant in Alperton around 11am on Wednesday, April 6.
A Met spokesperson said police had received information that the property was being used as a cannabis factory.
"No arrests have been made; enquiries continue," they added.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and provide reference number CAD 2594/06APR.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make a report online at crimestoppers-uk.org.