Police were notified a man had been taken to hospital following an incident at Abbey Industrial Estate, off Mount Pleasant in Alperton - Credit: Google

A murder investigation has been launched in Brent after a 67-year-old man died in hospital following an alleged assault at an industrial estate in Wembley.

Police were made aware by the London Ambulance Service at 4.20pm on Friday (September 9) that a man had been taken to hospital following an incident at Abbey Industrial Estate, off Mount Pleasant in Alperton.

A crime scene was put in place at the scene, and officers attended the hospital where Peter Marecheau was being treated for a life-threatening head injury.

Mr Marecheau died in hospital on Monday (September 12).

His next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course, Scotland Yard said.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, and is in custody.

The investigation is being led by homicide detectives from the Met's specialist crime command.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4804/09Sep.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.