News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Murder probe launched in Brent after 'industrial estate assault'

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 5:04 PM September 13, 2022
Police were notified a man had been taken to hospital following an incident at Abbey Industrial Estate in Alperton

Police were notified a man had been taken to hospital following an incident at Abbey Industrial Estate, off Mount Pleasant in Alperton - Credit: Google

A murder investigation has been launched in Brent after a 67-year-old man died in hospital following an alleged assault at an industrial estate in Wembley.

Police were made aware by the London Ambulance Service at 4.20pm on Friday (September 9) that a man had been taken to hospital following an incident at Abbey Industrial Estate, off Mount Pleasant in Alperton.

A crime scene was put in place at the scene, and officers attended the hospital where Peter Marecheau was being treated for a life-threatening head injury. 

Mr Marecheau died in hospital on Monday (September 12).

His next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course, Scotland Yard said.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, and is in custody.

The investigation is being led by homicide detectives from the Met's specialist crime command.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes paid to Wembley man shot dead by police, who ‘was due to become a father’
  2. 2 Stormzy joins thousands in support of family of man shot dead by police
  3. 3 Ahmed Beker: Teen murdered after cousin’s killing, trial told
  1. 4 Brent proclaims a new monarch in age-old ceremony
  2. 5 Murder probe launched in Brent after 'industrial estate assault'
  3. 6 Man with links to Brent wanted over stolen goods investigation
  4. 7 Park Royal: Inquest suspended into death of woman who was in car on railway track
  5. 8 Man and woman 'shot in car' in 3rd Brent shooting in FIVE DAYS
  6. 9 Two men in hospital after Harlesden shooting
  7. 10 Man due in court after tourist attacked by stranger in Kingsbury park

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4804/09Sep. 

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Brent News
Wembley News
North London News

Don't Miss

Floral tributes at the scene in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London, where rapper Chris Kaba was shot 

London Live News

No gun found in car of Wembley rapper shot dead by police, watchdog...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Manor Farm Road, Wembley, where a house was destroyed in a fire on September 2, 2022

London Live News

Wembley house destroyed in blaze

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The fire broke out in a first floor flat in Hirst Crescent, Wembley

London Live News

Woman hospitalised after Wembley flat fire

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 17/4/2013 of Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of Baroness Thatcher at St

The Queen

Full list of closures and cancellations following Queen's death

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon