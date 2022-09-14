News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Peter Marecheau: Man due in court over Brent industrial estate murder

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:50 AM September 14, 2022
Peter Marecheau who died in hospital following an alleged assault at an industrial estate in Wembley

A man is due to appear in court accused of murder, after a 67-year-old was allegedly assaulted at a Wembley industrial estate and later died.

The victim, who has now been named as 67-year-old Peter Marecheau, died in hospital on Monday (September 12), where he was being treated for a life-threatening head injury.

The London Ambulance Service notified police on Friday afternoon (September 9) that Mr Marecheau had been taken to hospital following an incident at Abbey Industrial Estate, off Mount Pleasant in Alperton.

Abdelaziz Maaroufi, 25, of Woodside End, Alperton, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday (September 13), and was later charged.

He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court today (September 14).

Mr Marecheau's next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course, Scotland Yard said.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4804/09Sep. 

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

