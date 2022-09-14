Peter Marecheau: Man due in court over Brent industrial estate murder
- Credit: Met Police
A man is due to appear in court accused of murder, after a 67-year-old was allegedly assaulted at a Wembley industrial estate and later died.
The victim, who has now been named as 67-year-old Peter Marecheau, died in hospital on Monday (September 12), where he was being treated for a life-threatening head injury.
The London Ambulance Service notified police on Friday afternoon (September 9) that Mr Marecheau had been taken to hospital following an incident at Abbey Industrial Estate, off Mount Pleasant in Alperton.
Abdelaziz Maaroufi, 25, of Woodside End, Alperton, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday (September 13), and was later charged.
He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court today (September 14).
Mr Marecheau's next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course, Scotland Yard said.
Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4804/09Sep.
Most Read
- 1 Murder probe launched in Brent after 'industrial estate assault'
- 2 Ahmed Beker: Teen murdered after cousin’s killing, trial told
- 3 Tributes paid to Wembley man shot dead by police, who ‘was due to become a father’
- 4 Brent proclaims a new monarch in age-old ceremony
- 5 Stormzy joins thousands in support of family of man shot dead by police
- 6 Man with links to Brent wanted over stolen goods investigation
- 7 Man and woman 'shot in car' in 3rd Brent shooting in FIVE DAYS
- 8 Met Police firearms officer who fatally shot Chris Kaba suspended from duty
- 9 Morrisons turns down checkout beeps after Queen's death
- 10 Two men in hospital after Harlesden shooting
To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.