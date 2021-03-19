Police re-release video of pensioner's brutal assault in Harlesden launderette

Video

Published: 10:47 AM March 19, 2021 Updated: 10:52 AM March 19, 2021

Do you know this man? Wanted in connection with assaulting a pensioner in a Harlesden lauderette - Credit: Met Police

Police have re-released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to following a brutal unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old pensioner in a Harlesden launderette.

A man violently pushed open the door of a launderette Mordaunt Road on June 6 last year at around 11.30am.

He marched over to the elderly male victim, ripping his T-shirt then pushing him against one of the machines, Scotland Yard said.

The retired welder fell hard onto the floor, suffering four broken ribs, as the suspect ran from the scene.

The attacker returned shortly afterwards and kneeled down to apologise to the victim, telling him it was only a ‘joke’.

He then attempted to give the victim £20, telling him he could use the money to finish his laundry.

The pensioner was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

He was admitted for a week and continued to be in pain for many months.

The suspect arrived in a car with two other men, but they were not involved in this incident.

There have been no arrests to date.

DC Jonny Byswater, from North West Basic Command Unit, said: "I would like to continue to ask people to look at the CCTV footage and see if they recognise this man, then do the right thing and contact police.

“I believe someone out there will recognise this man and be able to tell us who he is.

"This was a frightening and cowardly attack on an innocent victim and it is imperative we find the person responsible.

“The victim and his family were left terrified following the callous actions of a man who preyed on a vulnerable, elderly person.

"We are doing everything we can to get justice for the victim and to make sure those responsible face the consequences of their actions.”

Anyone with information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 2717/05JUN20.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.