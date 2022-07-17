Police say a 40-year-old man was struck by a car which did not stop at the scene in High Street, Harlesden - Credit: Google

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a hit and run in Harlesden.

Police were called to the High Street at 6.30pm yesterday - Saturday, July 16 - following reports of a collision.

A 40-year-old man had been struck by a car which did not stop at the scene, the Met said.

The man was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service and his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

A section of the High Street was closed off while emergency services were at the scene near Jubilee Clock.

Police say an investigation is under way.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, providing the reference number 5902/16JUL.