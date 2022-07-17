News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Pedestrian injured in Harlesden High Street hit and run

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:04 PM July 17, 2022
Police say a 40-year-old man was struck by a car which did not stop at the scene in High Street, Harlesden

Police say a 40-year-old man was struck by a car which did not stop at the scene in High Street, Harlesden - Credit: Google

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a hit and run in Harlesden.

Police were called to the High Street at 6.30pm yesterday - Saturday, July 16 - following reports of a collision.

A 40-year-old man had been struck by a car which did not stop at the scene, the Met said.

The man was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service and his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

A section of the High Street was closed off while emergency services were at the scene near Jubilee Clock.

Police say an investigation is under way.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, providing the reference number 5902/16JUL.

London Live News
Harlesden News
Brent News

Don't Miss

A person has died after being hit by a train between St Albans and London St Pancras

British Transport Police

Person dies after being hit by a train between London and St Albans

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Brent Council's Kilburn Square proposals

'Final exhibition' ahead of planning application for 139 new homes

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Collision involving motorcyclist at the junction of Chichele Road and Melrose Avenue

London Live News

Woman in 'critical condition' after Cricklewood collision

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of the site in Clement Close

Planning and Development

Plans for new homes in Brondesbury Park residential area

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon