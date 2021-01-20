Woman killed after collision with alleged drunk driver in Kenton

Published: 12:03 PM January 20, 2021 Updated: 12:08 PM January 20, 2021

A woman dies after collision with a car in Kenton - Credit: Met Police

A female pedestrian has died following a collision with a car in Kenton.

Police were called to Woodcock Hill at 5.40pm on Tuesday (January 19) to reports of a car in collision with a pedestrian.

A woman, believed to be in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man is in custody having been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, dangerous driving and driving with no insurance.

@MPS Harrow said on Twitter: "Officers are at the scene of a fatal collision in Woodcock Hill #Kenton.

You may also want to watch:

"Police called around 17:40hrs to reports of car in collision with pedestrian.

"A woman, believed to be aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene."

"The driver of the vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, dangerous driving and driving with no insurance. He is in custody.

"A crime scene remains in place."

Witnesses are asked to call 101 ref CAD 5308/19 Jan.

Enquiries are ongoing.