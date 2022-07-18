News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Trial date fixed for PCSO accused of assaulting colleague while on duty

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:34 AM July 18, 2022
trial date set for PCSO accused of sexual assault

The incident is alleged to have taken place in October 2020 while PCSO Oniba was on duty - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A trial date has been set for a PCSO who stands accused of assaulting a female colleague while on duty.

PCSO Edward Oniba - attached to the Met’s North West basic command unit, which serves Barnet, Brent and Harrow - has been charged with sexual assault by touching following an incident which reportedly took place in October 2020.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 6, and at Harrow Crown Court on June 13 where he entered a not guilty plea.

A trial date has since been fixed for February 20, 2023 at the same crown court.

PCSO Oniba was charged via postal requisition on April 19.

