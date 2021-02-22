Man wanted by police after failing to appear in court

Published: 5:56 PM February 22, 2021

Octavian Ilca, believed to be in Wembley, is wanted by British Transport Police - Credit: BTP

Have you seen this man or do you know where he is?

Octavian Ilca is wanted by the British Transport Police after failing to appear in court, where he is charged with arson.

The charges relate to an incident of arson at Euston railway station in October 2019.

Ilca is believed to be in the Wembley area, said BTP.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 1800082787.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.