Neasden teen jailed for manslaughter of Meshach Williams in Harlesden

Published: 1:23 PM February 22, 2021 Updated: 1:54 PM February 22, 2021

A Neasden teenager has been jailed for more than eight years for his part in Meshach Williams' murder.

Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams, 21, was fatally stabbed in Harlesden High Street on April 23, 2019.

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams - Credit: Met Police

Tjani Williams-Campbell, 18, of Neasden, was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to eight years and nine months in a youth offenders' institution at the Old Bailey on February 19.

Sixteen at the time of the incident, Williams-Campbell is the third person to be jailed in relation to the murder under joint enterprise laws.

Dominic Calder, now 20, of Redmead Road in Hayes, Middlesex, and Mikel Mulqueen, now 20, of Marshall Street in Harlesden, were convicted of the murder after a trial in November 2019 and sentenced to life imprisonment to serve a minimum of 20 years at the Old Bailey on January 31, 2020.

Dominic Calder and Mikel Mulqueen guilty of murdering Meshach Williams. - Credit: Met Police

You may also want to watch:

Meshach was walking with a friend on Harlesden High Street at around 9pm on the night he was killed.

Someone got out of a VW Passat and stabbed Meshach in front of members of the public waiting at a bus stop.

The person then dived through the open window of the Passat, driven by Mulqueen, which drove off, followed by a Renault Clio in convoy.

Meshach managed to flee into a bookmakers but collapsed shortly afterwards.

He died later that night.

One of the suspect vehicles was set alight in Gladstone Park in the early hours after the attack.

Shell of a burnt out car in Gladstone Park - Credit: Archant

It has never been established who delivered the fatal attack or has the motive, police said.

A 17-year-old male was found not guilty at the same trial.

Following Williams-Campbell's conviction, Meshach’s mother Ruth said: “This cold and brutal murder of Meshach, that we lovingly refer to as Mesh, has left our whole family in a place of no recovery.”

Det Sgt Devan Taylor of the Met's murder squad said: "I'm grateful that the jury listened to the case attentively and came to the correct conclusion that Williams-Campbell played an active role in the killing of Meshach Williams, and that he has been convicted and jailed for his part in this senseless loss of life.

“Meshach’s family have suffered so much heartache. They sat through two trials and heard each time how Meshach’s life was taken in such a cruel way, yet they remained dignified throughout."

Police continue to seek others involved.

Anyone with information can call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting Operation Rimini.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.