Third stabbing in Neasden as murder investigation under way

Published: 11:43 AM January 18, 2021

Detectives investigating the murder of a delivery driver in Neasden are appealing for information as they are now linking two other attacks to the fatal stabbing.

Emergency services were called Neasden Lane North at 9.30pm on January 11 to reports of a stabbing near the junction with Hazelwood Court.

Leon Street, a 48-year-old father and step-grandfather, died at the scene after being stabbed in the chest.

A delivery driver, Mr Street lived nearby in Neasden Road North with his fiancée.

A third man was stabbed on Neasden Lane North. - Credit: David Nathan

Police are linking the fatal stabbing to another attack around 10 minutes earlier on Neasden Lane, near the bus stop close to the junction with Press Road.

The victim was stabbed by a lone male who ran away from the scene. A man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Detectives currently believe that both attacks were committed by the same, lone man but are not releasing a description of the suspect at this time.

Emergency services were called at 9.50am on Sunday (January 17) to reports of a third stabbing near the bus stop at the junction with Press Road.

A man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to stab injuries and his condition is not life-threatening, Scotland Yard said.

Det Chf Insp Tom Williams said: “This is an investigation into three stabbings, one of which was fatal. I am working with a dedicated team of detectives to get answers for Leon’s grieving family and for the two other victims.

“At this stage, I believe that all three attacks were committed by the same, lone male suspect. He is a white man, aged very roughly around 30 years, and I think he was wearing a dark coloured jacket both on January 11 and January 17.

“We are making progress and following up a number of lines of enquiry, and our investigation is receiving really useful support from local people in and around Neasden.

"However, there are others who may have information that could help us. There were people around Neasden Lane North on the evening of Monday 11 January and on Sunday morning who will have seen or heard something of note. I need those people to come forward.

“In particular, I want to hear from anyone who saw a man running or otherwise acting suspiciously in the Neasden Lane North area between 9pm and 10pm last Monday or at around 9.50am on Sunday morning.

"I also want to hear from anyone who has seen a man hanging around the area in recent weeks.

“It is my belief that the suspect lives locally, and I am asking local people to get in touch if they know anyone whose behaviour is suspicious – for instance do you know anyone who has been disposing of clothes or simply seeming agitated for no apparent reason?

“Officers are making extensive CCTV enquiries, and I am confident that together with information from local people, we are piecing together what happened on Monday night.

“If you have information that may assist, please do not delay in making contact with us. Even exceptionally small details could prove extremely significant.”

Two men arrested on January 11 have been released without further action.

Police patrols have been increased in the area.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 6783/11JAN.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.