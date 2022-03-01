Yehya Al-Youssef was stabbed to death last Thursday (February 24) near the junction of Review Road and Heather Road, Brent - Credit: Metropolitan Police

The victim of a "brutal murder" in Brent has been named by police as Yehya Al-Youssef.

While formal identification awaits, the 41-year-old is thought to have lived in the local area.

Four men arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed to dates in late March, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Police were called at 11.26pm last Thursday - February 24 - to reports of a "large fight" in Neasden near the junction of Review Road and Heather Road.

Officers attended and found a man suffering stab injuries.

He was given emergency first aid by police and later by paramedics but despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight.

Det Ch Insp Dave Whellams, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said the investigation "continues at pace" as detectives work to establish the events that led to this "brutal murder".

He said: “I continue to appeal to those who were in the area at the time Yehya sustained his fatal injuries to come forward and speak to police.

“Someone will have seen what happened and will know what led to this senseless loss of life.

"They may have been filming on their phone, capturing vital evidence even if they don't know it.

"If you have information that could assist us, no matter how insignificant they think it may be, then please come forward.”

The victim's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death as stab wounds.

Four men – [A] aged 22; [B] aged 57; [C] aged 21; [D] aged 41 - were arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation, police said.

All four were taken into custody and have since been bailed pending further enquiries to dates in late March.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference 7991/24FEB.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.