Three men have been released under investigation after a Brent man was murdered in Neasden - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Three men arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Neasden have been released under investigation, while a fourth faces no further action.

Police were called to reports of a large fight near the junction of Review Road and Heather Road at around 11.30pm on February 24.

Officers attending found a man - since named by police as 41-year-old Yehya Al-Youssef - suffering from stab injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight.

A subsequent post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death as stab wounds.

Four men - aged 22, 57, 21 and 41 - were arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation.

All four were bailed pending further enquiries.

The 22-year-old man has since been released with no further action.

The other three men have been released under investigation.

Detectives urge anyone who was in the area a the time of the incident to contact the police on on 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference 7991/24FEB.

Or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.