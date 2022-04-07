Three men released under investigation following fatal stabbing in Neasden
Three men arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Neasden have been released under investigation, while a fourth faces no further action.
Police were called to reports of a large fight near the junction of Review Road and Heather Road at around 11.30pm on February 24.
Officers attending found a man - since named by police as 41-year-old Yehya Al-Youssef - suffering from stab injuries.
He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight.
A subsequent post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death as stab wounds.
Four men - aged 22, 57, 21 and 41 - were arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation.
All four were bailed pending further enquiries.
The 22-year-old man has since been released with no further action.
The other three men have been released under investigation.
Detectives urge anyone who was in the area a the time of the incident to contact the police on on 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference 7991/24FEB.
Or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.