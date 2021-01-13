Two arrested in connection with fatal Neasden stabbing

Published: 9:54 AM January 13, 2021

Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Neasden.

Emergency services were called to Neasden Lane North shortly after 9.30pm on Monday (January 11) to reports of a disturbance.

A 48-year-old man was found with stab injuries, Scotland Yard said.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene.

The victim’s next of kin have been notified.

A 47-year-old man was found nearby suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

He was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

A 33-year-old man was also arrested later the same evening and remains in custody.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Det Chf Insp Tom Williams said: "The investigation is still in the early stages and we are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

"How events unfolded remains unclear at the moment and we are keeping an open mind as to motive.

"Our team is working hard to capture as much evidence as possible in these crucial first stages and they are here to take your call.

"Please do not delay in making contact with us, even if you think the information you have is not important – it could prove crucial and may assist us in bringing whoever may be responsible to justice.”

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for today (January 13).

Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 6783/11JAN.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.