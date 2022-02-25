Police were called to reports of a large fight near the junction of Review Road and Heather Road in Neasden just before 11.30pm on February 24 - Credit: Google

A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal stabbing in Brent last night.

Police were called to reports of a large fight near the junction of Review Road and Heather Road in Neasden just before 11.30pm on Thursday (February 24).

According to Scotland Yard, a 35-year-old man who is "believed to have been stabbed" was given emergency first aid by both officers and paramedics.

Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene just after midnight.

His family have been informed.

Three men were arrested in the early hours this morning - February 25 - over the incident, and remain in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Dave Whellams, from the Met’s specialist crime command, urged any witnesses to come forward.

“Someone will have seen what happened and will know what led to this senseless loss of life," he said.

"They may have been filming on their phone, capturing vital evidence even if they don't know it."

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting reference 7991/24FEB.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.