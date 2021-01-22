Neasden man charged with murder and knife attacks

Published: 11:04 AM January 22, 2021

A man is to appear in court charged with the murder of a delivery driver in Neasden and a further two knife attacks.

Amine Laouar 20, of Oxford Place, Neasden, has been charged with the murder of 48-year Leon Street in Neasden Lane North, near the junction with Hazelwood Court, on January 11.

Mr Street was found with fatal stab injuries just after 9.30pm.

Laouar has also been charged with the attempted murder of a 32-year-old man in Neasden Lane North, at the junction with Press Road, on January 17 and GBH with intent against a 47-year-old man in the same road on January 11.

Laouar is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court today (January 22).



