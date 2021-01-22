News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Neasden man charged with murder and knife attacks

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 11:04 AM January 22, 2021   
Leon Street

Victim Leon Street - Credit: Met Police

A man is to appear in court charged with the murder of a delivery driver in Neasden and a further two knife attacks.

Amine Laouar 20, of Oxford Place, Neasden, has been charged with the murder of 48-year Leon Street in Neasden Lane North, near the junction with Hazelwood Court, on January 11.

Mr Street was found with fatal stab injuries just after 9.30pm.

Laouar has also been charged with the attempted murder of a 32-year-old man in Neasden Lane North, at the junction with Press Road, on January 17 and GBH with intent against a 47-year-old man in the same road on January 11.

Laouar is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court today (January 22).


You may also want to watch:

Knife Crime
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Knife Crime

Third stabbing in Neasden as murder investigation under way

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon

Knife Crime

Two arrested in connection with fatal Neasden stabbing

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon

Pensioner dies after crashing into a wall in Kenton

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon

Knife Crime

Man dies after stabbing in Brent

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon