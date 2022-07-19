A father was killed and two others were injured during a spree of “random” knife attacks in Neasden, a court has heard.

Delivery driver Leon Street had just gone to the shops near his home when he was set upon in Neasden Lane North at about 9.30pm on January 11 last year, the Old Bailey heard this morning (Tuesday, July 19).

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones QC said Mr Street was stabbed repeatedly, first while he was standing and then after he fell to the ground.

He managed to get home despite suffering five stab wounds to his chest, and injuries to his hands and leg.

Paramedics tried to save his life, but the 48-year-old father and step-grandfather was pronounced dead an hour later.

Minutes before the attack on Mr Street, Mirvais Khan was targeted just 150 metres away - also while walking along Neasden Lane North.

A man ran up behind him and stabbed him in the back, penetrating his lung.

He was “very fortunate” to have survived, jurors heard.

The third stabbing was carried out six days later, on the morning of Sunday January 17, when Mitul Karaniya was passing the exact spot where Mr Khan was attacked.

He was also caught unawares, with his attacker running up and stabbing him in the back, the court heard.

He suffered broken ribs and punctured lungs and was also “very lucky” to survive.

Mr Emlyn Jones said: “In each case, the victim appears to have been chosen completely at random.

“The victims did not know each other, and they were not connected to each other in any way.

“The only thing they appear to have had in common is they happened to be walking along the same stretch of Neasden Lane North at the time when they were attacked."

Amine Laouar, 21, who lived in nearby Press Road, was identified as the alleged attacker by DNA evidence found on two knives.

Jurors were told that such evidence was found on the handles of those knives, which were discovered at the scene of the first two stabbings, each with a victim’s DNA.

The knife allegedly used in the attack on Mr Karaniya was found in the defendant's wardrobe.

Laouar denies murdering Mr Street, wounding Mr Khan with intent and the attempted murder of Mr Karaniya.

The trial continues.