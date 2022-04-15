A murder investigation is underway after Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died in hospital after suffering a brain injury in an assault late last year - Credit: Met Police

A murder investigation is underway after a man assaulted in Wembley late last year succumbed to his injuries.

Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, was punched in the head during an assault on the night of December 17, 2021.

At around 11am the following morning - December 18 - police were called by paramedics to an address in District Road.

The London Ambulance Service had been called to attend as Petru-Sorin had become unwell in the aftermath of the assault.

Having been informed of the nature of the altercation, they alerted the police.

Petru-Sorin was taken to hospital where he was found to have a significant brain injury.

He remained there until the evening of March 29, when he sadly died.

His family is being supported by specialist officers.

A murder investigation since launched has established that shortly before 9pm on December 17, Petru-Sorin and two friends were approached by an unknown male near the Job Centre in St John’s Road.

There was an altercation during which the 41-year-old sustained the injuries from which he died.

Det Insp Jack Stilwell, leading the investigation, said: “The past few months have been extremely challenging for Petru-Sorin’s family and friends.

"While it has been clear for some time that his injuries were extensive, his death has understandably been very difficult for them to come to terms with.

The man detectives wish to identify and speak with in connection - Credit: Met Police

"We have carried out extensive enquiries and have released a CCTV image of a man we want to speak to about this incident.

"I urge anyone who recognises the man in the picture to come forward.”

If you know the man in the image or have information about the incident please call police on 101or Tweet @MetCC quoting 2254/18Dec21.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.