Mother's tribute to 'polite charming' son stabbed to death in Kilburn

Published: 8:18 AM February 9, 2021 Updated: 9:26 AM February 9, 2021

A grieving mother has told how her "polite, charming" son went to buy a bagel in Kilburn only to be stabbed to death by strangers.

Sven Badzak, 22, was stabbed to death in a "barbaric attack" outside Bagel Baby in Willesden Lane at around 5.40pm on Saturday (February 6) having been out to buy orange juice for his mum.

Officers and paramedics performed CPR but he later died in hospital.

His 16-year-old friend was was also found suffering stab injuries after fleeing into a shop on the same street.

He remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital, police said.

Sven Badzak during Boris Johnson's Mayoral campaign in 2008 - Credit: Jasna Badzak

Jasna Badzak, a financial consultant who lives in Maida Vale, said her son had gone out to buy her orange juice and called her to say he was stopping to eat a bagel.

"That was his crime: wanting a bagel and waiting for the bagel to be finished in front of the shop."

Police say Sven and his friend were chased by a group and that "Sven fell to the ground and was attacked by a number of the group".

Jasna said: "He was the most polite person you could possibly imagine. He had such a strong personality.

"Friends would say he could be prime minister. He was a charming child, with so much charisma."

The multi-lingual aspiring lawyer lived both at his mother's home and his grandmother's home in West Hampstead and was doing odd jobs for his father, who works in the construction industry.

"He was the kind of person that the entire neighbourhood knew him. If he met you, he'd ask how they were doing. He was very caring, very kind," Jasna said.

He went to Wetherby Prep – Prince William and Prince Harry former school – and then Portland Place.

"I was determined to provide him with every opportunity in life," said Jasna

"He was headhunted by modelling agencies, however he found it very superficial.

"When the Grenfell fire happen he emptied his wardrobe to donate his clothes. He went there and asked what he could do to help. He wanted to help people.

"He never had altercations with people, especially not a gang member, he was terrified of them, he despised what they did."

She said she wanted the police to "do their job" and to let her see her son, who is in a mortuary in Northwick Park.

Jasna, formerly chair of the local Conservative association, said her son met former prime minister David Cameron at an event in Queen's Park in 2010 and also Boris Johnson.

"He knows Sven for a long, long time," she said. "He knows what kind of child he was. I'm begging him to tell police to let me see my child."

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister’s thoughts are obviously with the friends and family of all those who have been affected.

“Knife crime devastates families and communities and as the policing minister (Kit Malthouse) has said, the tragic bloodshed we have seen in the capital in the last few days only strengthens our resolve to deliver on our promise to cut serious violence.”

Chf Insp Guy Ellwood from the North West Basic Command Unit said: “This was a barbaric attack in a public place and the community will be rightly shocked."

A Met spokesperson added: "A post mortem examination has to take place and the deceased’s body will be in the care of the pathologist until that is done.

"A family liaison officer is in place and we’ll continue to support the family throughout the course of this investigation."

There has been no arrests and officers continue to appeal for any witnesses.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5580/6Feb.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.