'Squalid conditions': Mum convicted of causing baby daughter's death
- Credit: Met Police
A Brent Park mother has been found guilty of causing the “needless” death of her baby daughter.
Fartun Jamal of Kingfisher Way housed the 11-month-old in “squalid conditions” – surrounded by walls covered in faeces - and failed to seek medical treatment when her baby became ill as a result, police said.
The 25-year-old was convicted today - Friday, March 4 - of causing the death of Nafahat Diini as well as three counts of child cruelty, following a trial at Harrow Crown Court.
Det Ch Insp Madeline Ryder, the senior investigating officer, said: “This is an absolutely tragic case that resulted in the needless death of an innocent baby.
“No child should ever have to suffer in this manner.
“She died of an illness that was very, very treatable if Jamal had bothered to seek medical attention.
“What is even more harrowing is that her GP’s surgery was less than 70 metres away from where she died and could be seen from Nafahat’s bedroom window, so help was within very easy reach.”
The court heard that paramedics and police went to the flat on March 13, 2019 after a call made by Jamal stating that her daughter was not breathing.
Nafahat was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a respiratory tract infection (bronchitis complicated with pneumonia).
When they entered the property, officers noticed a strong smell of urine and found human faeces smeared on the walls and window of the bedroom where Nafahat was.
Her cot and several blankets and duvets inside it were all soaked in urine.
The cot, which had a broken and collapsed side, was a travel cot and not a suitable bed for a child of Nafahat’s age, police said.
In Jamal’s bedroom, officers found mouse droppings on her mattress and human faeces on the walls.
Several of the rooms contained carrier bags full of dirty nappies and plates of rotting food.
There was hardly any food in the kitchen and no toys were found.
Jamal told police she had offered Nafahat formula milk earlier that morning but she had refused it.
However, no formula milk was found in the flat by officers.
Jamal - who was charged on December 17, 2020 - will be sentenced at the same court on a date yet to be set.