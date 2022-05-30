The man pictured is wanted by police as a potential witness on the year anniversary of a fatal collision on the A406 in Wembley - Credit: Met Police

On the year anniversary of a fatal collision in Neasden, police have released an image of a motorcyclist sought as a witness.

A group of around 150 motorcyclists had gathered at a meeting point on the A406 on the morning of May 30 last year.

They moved onto the highway in unison before two of the motorcycles collided at Drury Way.

Police were called at 11.43am and officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services Goncalo Jose Pereira Leandro, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second motorcyclist was taken to hospital where his condition was initially critical, but was later deemed not life-threatening.

One year on detectives are appealing for this potentially crucial witness to get in touch.

Det Sgt Nush Puvitharan, of the Met’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “The man pictured was part of a group of motorcyclists on the A406 at the time of the collision.

"Not only was he perfectly placed to witness the collision, he also appears to have a dash cam.

"I would like to be very clear that he is a potential witness and is not wanted in connection with any offences."

The detective believes this man's evidence "could bring some clarity and peace to the family of the man who sadly died".

A spokesperson for Goncalo’s family said: "The loss of Goncalo is still too hurtful to put into words.

"He was a loving and caring son pursuing his dreams and his passion for bikes.

"His death has had a profound impact on us, his friends and his colleagues. We urge anyone with footage to come forward."

Det Sgt Puvitharan clarified that the Met is not interested in "any summary offences" relating to the group meeting that day, but solely in knowing how the fatal collision happened.

If you are the man we are appealing to trace, or if you have footage of the collision, please call 07741702671, 0208 246 9820 or 101.

Alternatively, tweet @MetCC quoting 3374/30May21.