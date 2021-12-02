News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Motorcyclist, 34, dies at Staples Corner Flyover

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:16 AM December 2, 2021
A motorcyclist died at Staples Corner Flyover, Brent on December 1 

A motorcyclist died at Staples Corner Flyover, Brent on December 1 - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A motorcyclist has died at Staples Corner Flyover after coming off his bike.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that yesterday - December 1- officers were called at 8.18pm to the A406 westbound carriageway.

This followed reports that a 34-year-old man who had come off of his motorcycle.

Police attended with the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London's Air Ambulance, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met said the man's next of kin have been informed and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) team are investigating and would like to hear from any witnesses or anybody who has dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident, especially those travelling on the eastbound carriageway.

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 6721/01DEC21 or the SCIU Witness Line 0208 246 9820.


Most Read

  1. 1 Jailed: Brent gangsters who shot a man in his stomach at close range
  2. 2 Primary school pupils approached by 'man in a van' in attempted abduction
  3. 3 Man stabbed in Harlesden High Street
  1. 4 'It's about belief," says QPR boss ahead of Stoke clash
  2. 5 Almost 800 homes to be built next to Wembley Stadium
  3. 6 Cricklewood man appears in court accused of Golders Green rape
  4. 7 Harlesden TSB branch faces the axe
  5. 8 Dogs kill 'much-loved pet' in Brent park attack
  6. 9 Wembley man, 18, used schoolboy to sell drug-infused sweets
  7. 10 Three men charged with attempted murder following Wembley shooting 
Brent News
Barnet News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

David Kerrigan stole cash and jewellery from victims in Golders Green, Brent and East Ham

London Live

Burglar posing as police officer 'preyed upon the elderly'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
It is predicted that surfaces may become icy in places on Sunday night (November 28) and early Monday (November 29). 

London Live

Warnings of ice across London amid plummeting temperatures

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman police officers to be sentenced

London Live

Police officers who shared photos of murdered sisters to be sentenced...

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Esther Afrifa, 28, of High Road, Brent, was jailed for a "horrific" acid attack on a man in Wembley

London Live

Brent woman jailed for 'horrific' acid attack

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon