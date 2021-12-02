Motorcyclist, 34, dies at Staples Corner Flyover

A motorcyclist has died at Staples Corner Flyover after coming off his bike.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that yesterday - December 1- officers were called at 8.18pm to the A406 westbound carriageway.

This followed reports that a 34-year-old man who had come off of his motorcycle.

Police attended with the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London's Air Ambulance, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met said the man's next of kin have been informed and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) team are investigating and would like to hear from any witnesses or anybody who has dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident, especially those travelling on the eastbound carriageway.

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 6721/01DEC21 or the SCIU Witness Line 0208 246 9820.



