Kilburn man jailed after stabbing policeman in the chest in Maida Vale

Published: 3:06 PM January 29, 2021

A West Kilburn thug who stabbed a police officer in the chest has been jailed for two years.

Mohin Hussain, 41, of Ashmore Road, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court today (January 29) after being found guilty of section 20 wounding.

He was also handed six months in jail for being in possession of a knife - with both sentences to be served consecutively.

At 11.50pm on July 28, officers were conducting mobile patrols in Shirland Road, Maida Vale, when Hussain was spotted with his hand in a satchel that he was wearing across his body.

Officers engaged Hussain in conversation from inside the car, noticing Hussain continued to have his hand inside the satchel, Scotland Yard said.

You may also want to watch:

As one of the officers opened the door to initiate a search, Hussain pushed the car door against him, removed his hand from the bag and punched the officer in the upper right of his chest before fleeing the scene.

He was detained when officers red-dotted him with a taser, although the taser was not fired.

It was only at that moment that the wounded officer, aged in his 30s, realised that he had in fact been stabbed by Hussain with a Stanley knife.

He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service for treatment to a stab injury that was assessed as non life-threatening.

Hussain was arrested at the scene and taken to a west London police station where, in interview, he answered "no comment" to all questions put to him.

Det Con Nigel Pacquette said: “Officers often deal with incidents that most people would run from, and even though they wear protective equipment, they still risk serious injury.

“They place their own safety behind that of the communities they protect, but when their duty is over, they must be able to return home, to their own families, without having suffered injury.”

Anyone with information about crime or which could help keep the community safe, but who does not want to speak to the police, should contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Any young person with information about violence or knife crime can also visit www.fearless.org to hand it over anonymously.







