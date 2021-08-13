Brent man convicted of murder after Christmas stabbing in Knightsbridge

Published: 5:17 PM August 13, 2021

A Brent man has been convicted of murdering a student who died beside the Harrods Christmas tree.

King’s College student and Omani national Mohammed Al-Araimi, 20, and his friend Nasser Kanoo, then 20, were attacked in Knightsbridge just before midnight on December 5, 2019.

The pair had been out for dinner at Sale E Pepe – just 20 metres away from the alleyway connecting Basil Street to Sloane Street where they were set upon.

Badir Al-Nazi, 24, a Kuwaiti citizen who was living in Brent, and Arseboon Dilbaro, 23, a German national who was living in Mill Hill, attacked them from behind.

Mr Al-Araimi, who was fatally injured, had been wearing a Patek Philippe watch worth an estimated £34,460 while his friend had a £7,150 Rolex when they were confronted.

Following a trial at Inner London Crown Court, on Friday (August 13) Al-Nazi was convicted of murder and wounding with intent. He previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession of a bladed article.

Dilbaro was convicted of wounding.

During a struggle Mr Al-Araimi was stabbed to the left of his chest by Al-Nazi. His friend was stabbed to the side of his back.

Both victims managed to run off but Mr Al-Araimi collapsed moments later near the Harrods Christmas tree.

Security guards from the department store rushed to his aid and police and paramedics were called but Mr Al-Araimi could not be saved.

Mr Kanoo survived and was treated in hospital for a 2cm stab wound.

A police appeal aiming to identify the suspects caught on CCTV led to Al-Nazi handing himself in to police just over a month later on January 8.

Dilbaro fled the country shortly after the attack and was arrested at Heathrow Airport when he arrived back from Egypt on July 14, 2020.

Samantha Yelland, from the CPS, said: “Killer Badir Al-Nazi set out armed with a knife in central London. He and Arseboon Dilbaro were waiting for victims.

“Mohammed Al-Araimi and his friend had simply gone out for dinner together and could never have anticipated the violence that would be inflicted upon them that evening.

“The prosecution case included strong witness testimony from the surviving victim and phone evidence as well as CCTV footage which caught the attackers in action.

“Mohammed Al-Araimi had a bright and promising future ahead of him, and although nothing can bring him back, I hope these convictions provide some comfort to his family and friends.”

Al-Nazi and Dilbaro will be sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on September 10.