Published: 5:23 PM June 30, 2021 Updated: 5:28 PM June 30, 2021

Mee Kuen (Deborah) Chong was reported missing from her home address in Wembley on June 11 . - Credit: @MPSBrent

The body of a 67-year-old woman missing from Wembley has been found in woodland in Devon.

Mee Kuen Chong, known as Deborah, was reported missing from her home address in Wembley on June 11 .

Officers were called at around 5pm, on Sunday, June 27, after the body of a woman was located in a wooded area in Salcombe.

Devon and Cornwall police believe the body may have been there for several days as they investigate the "unexplained death".

Ms Chong was originally from Malaysia but had been living in Wembley since 2004.

She was last seen in London on June 10 and reported missing to the Metropolitan Police the following day.

Mee Kuen Chong, 67, was found in Devon after being reported missing from Wembley - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Police are investigating the circumstances around Ms Chong’s death and are now appealing for information from the public to help trace her last movements.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen MBody of missing Ms Cheong founds Chong between Thursday, June 10 and Sunday, June 27.

This would include any hotels or bed and breakfast accommodation where she may have stayed and also from anyone who knows why she was in Salcombe - a south western resort town.

A number of enquiries will be carried out in the town over the coming days.

Anyone with any information is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk or telephone 101, quoting reference number 0700 of Sunday 27 June.