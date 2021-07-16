Mike Tindall breaks up fighting fans at Euro 2020 final

Published: 4:39 PM July 16, 2021

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall were in the stands at the Euro 2020 final in Wembley when a fight broke out by fans next to them. (Pictured here at Cheltenham Festival in 2020) - Credit: PA

The Queen's grandson-in-law has revealed how he broke up brawling fans covered in blood during the Euro 2020 final in Wembley.

Former England rugby player Mike Tindall felt he had to intervene as tempers flared in the section of Wembley Stadium where he was sitting with his wife Zara, the Queen’s granddaughter.

England fans outside the ground ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, - Credit: PA

England lost to Italy on penalties on July 11 in a game that has been marred by violent scenes and ticketless fans storming the stadium.

“A guy was there the whole time, smashed out of his face, literally didn’t watch any of the game,” Mr Tindall told The Good, The Bad and the Rugby podcast.

“He was just too busy shouting at supporters that they should be standing on their feet, ends up getting into a fight with another one that’s straight behind my seat.

“It got to a stage where this guy literally was trying to pile this guy in the face, there was a kid next to us, there was a kid on the other side crying because he couldn’t see the game because of all the guys stood in the galley way.

“And I just pulled these guys apart, said to one of them ‘What are you doing? Just what are you doing?’

“And you know, he wandered off, blood all over him. The guy on the floor had blood all over him.”

England fans outside the ground ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium - Credit: PA

A Wembley stadium worker also told this paper how security guards were trampled on trying to deal with the ticketless crowds.

The young woman, who asked not to be named, said she was "terrified".

"Staff held the door to stop people coming in – God knows how they did it – people in suits, all sorts were helping," she said.

"We could hear people screaming because they were getting trampled on.

"Members of security were stamped on, they were from agencies and people were falling on top of them, it was disgusting to see. It was utter chaos, it was horrendous."

The Football Association is conducting a full review into events, while European football’s governing body UEFA has appointed an inspector to carry out its own investigation.

UEFA has also issued charges against the FA related to other supporter misconduct inside the stadium.

Additional reporting by PA.