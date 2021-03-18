Harlesden hit-and-run victim named as Michael Stapleton

Published: 9:21 AM March 18, 2021 Updated: 9:45 AM March 18, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 62-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run in Harlesden.

Emergency services were called to reports of a lorry in collision with a cyclist on the High Street at the junction with Furness Road just after 4.05pm on Tuesday (March 16).

Despite the efforts of paramedics, Michael Stapleton, who lived in NW2, was pronounced dead at the the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Officers say they have since made contact with the driver who failed to stop.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any dashcam or CCTV footage, or who witnessed the collision should contact police via 101 quoting reference Cad 4977/16Mar or the Serious Collision Investigation Unit witness line at Alperton on 020 8246 9820.