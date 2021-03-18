News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Harlesden hit-and-run victim named as Michael Stapleton

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 9:21 AM March 18, 2021    Updated: 9:45 AM March 18, 2021
Michael Stapleton

Fatal hit and run victim Michael Stapleton - Credit: Met Police

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 62-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run in Harlesden.

Emergency services were called to reports of a lorry in collision with a cyclist on the High Street at the junction with Furness Road just after 4.05pm on Tuesday (March 16).

Despite the efforts of paramedics, Michael Stapleton, who lived in NW2, was pronounced dead at the the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Officers say they have since made contact with the driver who failed to stop.

You may also want to watch:

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any dashcam or CCTV footage, or who witnessed the collision should contact police via 101 quoting reference Cad 4977/16Mar or the Serious Collision Investigation Unit witness line at Alperton on 020 8246 9820.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cyclist dies after lorry collision in Harlesden
  2. 2 Patients demand Brent health chiefs reject GP practices takeover
  3. 3 Dollis Hill bus driver creates free Ludo-inspired gaming app in lockdown
  1. 4 Man arrested after reports of two sexual assaults in Cricklewood
  2. 5 QPR fight back to seal late victory over London rivals Millwall
  3. 6 Northwick Park nurses pick up Glamour award amid pandemic
  4. 7 QPR manager Warburton pleased with desire and character in Millwall win
  5. 8 Teenager denies murdering two sisters in Fryent Country Park
  6. 9 Police continue Wembley murder investigation after footage emerges
  7. 10 How are you feeling about life after a year of Covid? Fill in our survey
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

'Non-slip waterproof stickers' provided to Brent Council

Environment News

Concerns raised about 'dangerous' pavement stickers in Brent

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Missing rail in Willesden flat

Housing

Tenant posing as landlord in Willesden ordered to pay £9,047.50

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters in Oldfield Road Harlesden

London Fire Brigade

Woman taken to hospital after fire rips through Harlesden flat

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Sven Badzak

Knife Crime

Ilford man charged with murder of Sven Badzak in Kilburn

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon