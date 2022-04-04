A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a colleague while on duty - Credit: Met Police

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a colleague while on duty.

Pc Joseph Demir, attached to the North West Basic Command Unit, allegedly committed the offence on March 10, 2020 when he was a student officer at Hendon Training School.

The allegation was reported on July 1, 2020; Pc Demir was charged by post on March 9 following an investigation by the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards.

A misconduct hearing will take place once criminal proceedings have concluded.

The officer has been placed on restricted duties, and will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (April 5).