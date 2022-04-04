News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Serving police officer charged with sexual assault

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 8:39 AM April 4, 2022
PC Joseph Demir, attached to the North West Basic Command Unit, was charged on Wednesday, 9 March with sexual assault

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a colleague while on duty - Credit: Met Police

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a colleague while on duty.

Pc Joseph Demir, attached to the North West Basic Command Unit, allegedly committed the offence on March 10, 2020 when he was a student officer at Hendon Training School.

The allegation was reported on July 1, 2020; Pc Demir was charged by post on March 9 following an investigation by the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards.

A misconduct hearing will take place once criminal proceedings have concluded.

The officer has been placed on restricted duties, and will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (April 5).

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
North West London News

Don't Miss

Police have charged a man with murder following a fatal assault in Goresbrook Road, Dagenham, on Fri

London Live News | Updated

Update: Missing schoolboy from Wembley found

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Brent has been deemed happiest borough

Data

Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in north London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A man was stabbed at Asda supermarket on Forty Road, Wembley

London Live News | Updated

Wembley Asda stabbing: Man in hospital, crime scene remains in place

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Front of church

'Shocked': Church, nursery and foodbank evicted by developer

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon